911 outage affects several southern Arizona agencies

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A service disruption knocked out 911 capabilities at several agencies around southern Arizona on Saturday, June 6.
Agencies in Pima and Santa Cruz counties announced that they were affected by outage and provided alternate methods to report emergencies.
Pima County residents who need to report an emergency were advised to call one of the following numbers:
520-940-0131
520-940-0132
520-940-0133
520-940-0134
The Northwest Fire District announced that it would open all of its stations and advised people to go to the closest station if emergency assistance was needed.
To report an emergency on the University of Arizona campus, use the following options:
520-419-9502
Use the LiveSafe App
To report an emergency in Oro Valley, call:
520-954-3926
520-488-0493
The Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Department said telephone service was inoperable, but texting 911 still works.
To report a police, fire or medical emergency in Nogales, use the following options:
520-987-6235
email: policegroup@nogalesaz.gov
Use the USPDHUB app
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.