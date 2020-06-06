911 outage affects several southern Arizona agencies

(Source: Pexels)
By KOLD News 13 Staff | June 6, 2020 at 7:03 AM MST - Updated June 6 at 8:20 AM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A service disruption knocked out 911 capabilities at several agencies around southern Arizona on Saturday, June 6.

Agencies in Pima and Santa Cruz counties announced that they were affected by outage and provided alternate methods to report emergencies.

Pima County residents who need to report an emergency were advised to call one of the following numbers:

520-940-0131

520-940-0132

520-940-0133

520-940-0134

The Northwest Fire District announced that it would open all of its stations and advised people to go to the closest station if emergency assistance was needed.

To report an emergency on the University of Arizona campus, use the following options:

520-419-9502

Use the LiveSafe App

To report an emergency in Oro Valley, call:

520-954-3926

520-488-0493

The Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Department said telephone service was inoperable, but texting 911 still works.

To report a police, fire or medical emergency in Nogales, use the following options:

520-987-6235

email: policegroup@nogalesaz.gov

Use the USPDHUB app

