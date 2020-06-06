Tucson police search for driver involved in fatal hit-and-run

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Investigators with the Tucson Police Department are searching for the suspect involved in a fatal hit-and-run collision that left one person dead Friday, June 5.
Officer Frank Magos, a spokesperson for the department, said in an email a man in his 50s was struck in the roadway near the intersection of Roger Road and Pomona Road at around 8 p.m. Friday evening. First responders declared the man dead at the scene.
Police are searching for the driver of a vehicle described as a late 2000s, possibly 2008 Dodge Nitro gray or silver in color, Magos wrote. Any information should be reported to 88-CRIME.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
