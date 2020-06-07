FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cool, breezy weather coming before we hit triple digits

KOLD June 7 Forecast
By Jaclyn Selesky | June 7, 2020 at 5:57 PM MST - Updated June 7 at 5:57 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Cooler and breezy for these next few days before triple digits make their way back into the forecast by the middle of next week.

TONIGHT: Clear skies with overnight lows in the mid-60s.

TOMORROW: Sunny skies with highs in the lower-90s. Breezy day.

TUESDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the mid-90s.

WEDNESDAY: Triple digits return. Sunny with a high of 104F.

THURSDAY: Sunny with a high of 105F.

FRIDAY: Mainly sunny with a high of 105F.

SATURDAY: Sunny with a high of 103F.

SUNDAY: Sunny with a high of 100F.

