FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cool, breezy weather coming before we hit triple digits

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Cooler and breezy for these next few days before triple digits make their way back into the forecast by the middle of next week.
TONIGHT: Clear skies with overnight lows in the mid-60s.
TOMORROW: Sunny skies with highs in the lower-90s. Breezy day.
TUESDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the mid-90s.
WEDNESDAY: Triple digits return. Sunny with a high of 104F.
THURSDAY: Sunny with a high of 105F.
FRIDAY: Mainly sunny with a high of 105F.
SATURDAY: Sunny with a high of 103F.
SUNDAY: Sunny with a high of 100F.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.