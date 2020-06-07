Town of Oro Valley asks residents to sign up for notifications following the Bighorn Fire

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Town of Oro Valley and the Oro Valley Police Department are asking residents to sign up for notifications as crews monitor the Bighorn Fire in the Catalina Mountains.
Four things the public can do:
1) Keep your drones grounded
2) Sign up for Code RED
4) Follow the Town of Oro Valley on Facebook
“Right now, we are encouraging residents to stay informed and to sign up for the Town’s Code RED notification system, so that we can reach as many of our residents as possible with notifications. Social media is a good tool, but not everyone uses it. So, please sign up for Code RED,” said Chief of Police Kara Riley. “Also, there is a temporary flight restriction in this area. Do not fly drones in the area. They are dangerous for the aircraft fighting the fires.”
Golder Ranch Fire District Chief Randy Karrer added, “Right now this fire is being fought primarily from the air. It’s in the canyons in some hard to reach spots. We’ve got Golder Ranch crews stationed in the La Reserve area to keep an eye on the fire, and we’re supporting the efforts of the Forest Service firefighters.”
Catalina State Park is closed to the public until further notice.
For practical and safety reasons, tonight’s fireworks test launch at Naranja Park has been cancelled. An announcement will be made when that is rescheduled.
