UPDATE: Bighorn Fire grows to 1,700 acres; no structures threatened, no evacuations planned

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Bighorn Fire burning in the Santa Catalina Mountains north of Tucson was estimated at about 1,700 acres by late Sunday, June 7.
The fire was ignited by lightning in the Coronado National Forest late Friday, June 5.
According to the U.S. Forest Service, the fire is burning in steep, rugged terrain within the Pusch Ridge Wilderness.
On Sunday, firefighters “continued to use to fire retardant and helicopter water drops to support firefighters on the southwestern portion of the fire.”
The Bighorn Fire is moving northeast toward Table Mountain and not southwest, where many homes can be found. The Forest Service said it has crept toward the upper parts of Pima Canyon.
The main focus for the crews will be to keep it away from any people and property. They will also focus on suppressing the fire in Pima Canyon.
Catalina State Park is closed to the public and the hiking trails in the area could be shuttered at any time.
There is a temporary flight restriction in the area. That includes the flying of drones.
If a drone is spotted in the area, crews must stop their work and that could put people and property in danger.
On Friday, a drone operator was issued a violation notice for an incursion.
More than 100 firefighting personnel have been assigned to the fire.
That includes three hotshot crews, crews for three Type 6 engines, one Type 3 engine, four helicopters, five water tenders and various management overhead.
In the Tortolita Mountains, another wildfire west of Catalina and Saddlebrooke and north of Oro Valley has grown to about 3,500 acres, according to State Forestry.
An Initial Incident Commander is on the scene and the Tortolita Fire will be managed by stand land personnel, with possible assistance from Golder Ranch Fire District units.
Crews say they are faced with inaccessible, difficult terrain.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.