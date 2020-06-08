FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Strong winds expected today!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson will be under an elevated fire threat so take those precautions! Temperatures stay below average for the beginning of the week before getting back into the triple digits by the end of the week.
MONDAY: Patchy smoke in the morning. Sunny skies with highs in the low 90s. Winds sustained at 10-20 mph and gusts of 30 mph.
TONIGHT: Clear skies with overnight lows in the low 60s.
TUESDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the mid 90s.
WEDNESDAY: Triple digits return. Sunny with a high of 104F.
THURSDAY: Mainly sunny with a high of 105F.
FRIDAY: Mainly sunny with a high of 105F. Breezy.
SATURDAY: Sunny with a high of 103F. Breezy.
TOMORROW: Sunny skies with a high of 100. Breezy.
