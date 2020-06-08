Gov. Ducey announces statewide curfew will not be extended

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Gov. Doug Ducey announced that the statewide curfew has expired and will not be extended.
He made the announcement over Twitter, Monday, June 8.
His tweets regarding curfew read:
"I want to thank both the peaceful protestors and law enforcement professionals for their cooperation during Arizona’s statewide curfew. Arizona has avoided much of the violence we’ve seen in other states and large metro areas.
I’m also thankful to all Arizonans for their patience during this time. Our state and nation are facing multiple challenges, and I’m very appreciative for how the citizens and leaders of our state are conducting themselves during this historic moment.
With the curfew expiring, @Arizona_DPS will remain vigilant, working with local law enforcement leaders to ensure they have the tools necessary to keep our streets safe and protect the rights of all residents to make their voices heard.
For the past 8 days, we’ve seen Arizonans exercise their Constitutional Rights in a peaceful manner. With this approach, Arizona can continue to be a good example of how First Amendment rights and public safety will be prioritized."
