Man arrested on arson charge following trailer fire on west side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man is facing several charges after a fire destroyed a mobile home in the Flowing Wells area early Monday, June 8.
The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said 25-year-old Joshua Hall was arrested on charges of arson, third-degree burglary and criminal damage after deputies were called to the 4100 block of North Nidito Place, near Roger Road and Fairview Avenue, around 9:30 a.m.
The Tucson Fire Department and Northwest Fire District battled a fire at a mobile home, but the home was completely destroyed.
The PCSD said the cause of the fire was suspicious and Hall was arrested following an investigation.
