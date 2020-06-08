Man arrested for attempted murder in Tucson, victim suffers life threatening injuries

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson Police arrested 46-year-old Keith Colbert for Attempted Murder after a woman was found with gunshot trauma at a Days Inn on the southeast side.
Around 11:30 a.m. Sunday, a shooting occurred at the Days Inn located at 1440 S Craycroft Road. Officers from Operations Division Midtown responded and found an adult female in a hotel room with gunshot trauma.
She was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
TPD’s Violent Crimes Unit responded and served several warrants and spoke with witnesses. Through continued investigation, Colbert was identified.
Officers located Colbert on Monday afternoon and arrested and charged him with Domestic Violence Aggravated Assault, Attempted Murder, and Prohibited Possession of a Firearm.
