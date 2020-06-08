UPDATE: Bighorn Fire grows to 2,550 acres, drone again causes trouble for crews

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Bighorn Fire in the Santa Catalina Mountains north of Tucson has burned around 2,550 acres as of late Monday, June 8.
A drone flying in the area Monday may have hurt the effort to battle the blaze.
The containment was at 10 percent Sunday and officials said it stayed that way Monday, likely thanks to the drone.
“The percentage of containment has not increased, and acreage burned has increased largely due to this illegal drone incursion,” said Incident Commander Lathe Evans. “If You Fly, We Can’t!”
It was the second time since in three days a drone caused crews to stop their work.
Officials said the fire is still moving northeast into Table Mountain. It has already crossed Pusch Ridge and “is creeping into the upper elevations of Pima Canyon.”
Crews said they will continue to focus on keeping the fire from moving south, where many homes are found.
A Type 1 team is expected to take over Tuesday morning. Type 1 teams are able to handle a bigger footprint and pull resources from across the country.
The fire was ignited by lightning in the Coronado National Forest late Friday, June 5.
Catalina State Park is closed to the public and the hiking trails in the area could be shuttered at any time.
There is a temporary flight restriction in the area. That includes the flying of drones.
175 firefighting personnel have been assigned to the fire.
That includes three hotshot crews, crews for three Type 6 engines, one Type 3 engine, four helicopters, five water tenders and various management overhead.
In the Tortolita Mountains, another wildfire west of Catalina and Saddlebrooke and north of Oro Valley has grown to about 3,500 acres, according to State Forestry.
Around 90 firefighters are battling the blaze along with the help of 10-15 aircraft.
The Tortolita Fire began Friday night, north of Oro Valley, after a thunderstorm moved across the Tortolita Mountains.
The worry is Monday’s winds would make the fire more active.
Crews said they want to keep the fire north of Dove Valley Road, south of Cochise Spring Road, east of the Rock House structure and west of Powerline Road.
“It is possible the wind shift could push the fire back into itself, back into the black; essentially aiding with suppression efforts,” firefighters said on the Inciweb website.
