Wind shift could send smoke from two wildfires into Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - So far, smoke from the 2,300-acre Bighorn Fire burning north of Tucson and the 3,500-acre Tortolita Fire northwest of Oro Valley has not been a problem for the city’s residents.
A shift in wind direction, however, is expected to change that.
According to information from the U.S. Forest Service, the winds up to now have been mostly from the southwest, blowing the smoke to the northeast - away from Tucson. Winds are expected to turn on Monday, June 8, coming from the northwest, and possibly filling the Tucson basin with smoke.
People with sensitivity to smoke are advised to take adequate precautions.
The Pima County Department of Environmental Quality is issuing an air pollution health watch because of fire smoke. The potential for elevated levels of particulate matter exist in certain areas of town, particularly Oro Valley, Catalina and north Tucson.
PDEQ encourages children, older adults and those with heart or lung disease to be cautious and understand that if they can smell smoke, they are breathing smoke. These at-risk individuals are encouraged to reduce their level of exertion and avoid outside activities to decrease the amount of particulates they breathe into their lungs. Wildfire smoke can irritate eyes, the respiratory system and worsen chronic heart and lung diseases. If possible, closing doors and windows and running air conditioners with the fresh-air intake closed and filter clean will help prevent outdoor smoke from getting inside.
The public can sign up at www.pima.gov/deq to receive Air Quality Advisories and other Pima County Department of Environmental Quality notices directly via email.
