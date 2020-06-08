Wind shift could send smoke from two wildfires into Tucson

PDEQ encourages children, older adults and those with heart or lung disease to be cautious and understand that if they can smell smoke, they are breathing smoke. These at-risk individuals are encouraged to reduce their level of exertion and avoid outside activities to decrease the amount of particulates they breathe into their lungs. Wildfire smoke can irritate eyes, the respiratory system and worsen chronic heart and lung diseases. If possible, closing doors and windows and running air conditioners with the fresh-air intake closed and filter clean will help prevent outdoor smoke from getting inside.