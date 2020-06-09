Arizona health department considers more testing blitz in wake of protests

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Health experts have warned that people who attended protests in which large groups of people gathered could potentially have increased their exposure to COVID-19.
With this in mind, the Arizona Department of Health Services is considering another testing blitz after recent protests around the state.
According to a spokesman for the Governor’s Office, the Department of Health Services is looking into potential future testing blitz opportunities.
In the meantime, testing remains available for those who think they have been exposed to COVID-19. The department publishes a list of sites HERE.
