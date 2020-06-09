AZ health officials urge hospitals to prepare for overcrowding amid COVID-19 rise

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Department of Health Services sent a letter to hospitals over the weekend detailing how to prepare for emergency services amid the COVID-19 rise.
Hospitals are urged to do the following:
- Fully activate your facility emergency plan as directed by Executive Order 2020-16 ○ Institute your hospital incident command ○ Ensure continuation of essential service personnel, including non-clinical staff ○ Review the Arizona Crisis Standards of Care Plan to make determinations for moving your facility from conventional care to contingency care and prepare for crisis care
- Be judicious and reduce or suspend elective surgeries to ensure adequate bed capacity for both COVID and non-COVID admissions as required by Executive Order 2020-10 ○ Under Executive Order 2020-32, facilities may request an exemption from Executive Order 2020-10 and resume elective surgeries if they can demonstrate several elements, including:
- A 14 day supply of PPE;
- Adequate staffing and bed availability with no more than 80% total bed capacity occupied;
- Access to COVID-19 testing; and
- Enhanced cleaning and screening precautions.
- Facilities that have resumed elective surgeries but are now experiencing staffing shortages or inadequate bed capacity must suspend electives immediately
- Maintain and implement plans to staff the surge beds you identified as directed by Executive Order 2020-16 ○ Continue to identify additional ICU and inpatient beds to meet the 50% additional bed increase as required by Executive Order 2020-16.
