AZDHS Director urges hospitals to ‘fully activate’ emergency plans amid COVID-19 spread

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona’s top health official is telling hospitals to “fully activate," or continue, their facility’s emergency plans. This comes as the state is tracking a recent increase in COVID-19 cases.
[ Track COVID-19 cases by zip code by clicking HERE. ]
Arizona Department of Health Services Director Dr. Cara Christ sent the letter to hospital partners over the weekend.
The letter has a list of recommendations for preparedness during COVID-19, including:
- Fully activate your facility emergency plan as directed by Executive Order 2020-16
- Institute your hospital incident command
- Institute plans to optimize staffing levels within your facility
- Accurately report key hospital capacity data through EMResource as required under the Enhanced Surveillance Advisory issued by Governor Ducey on May 21, 2020
- Evaluate your supplies and equipment and create facility guidance for optimization of scarce resources
- Be judicious and reduce or suspend elective surgeries to ensure adequate bed capacity for both COVID and non-COVID admissions as required by Executive Order 2020-10
Read the full letter here.
Governor Doug Ducey allowed elective surgeries to resume May 1 if the healthcare facilities met certain standards. The letter states facilities that have resumed elective surgeries, but are now experiencing staffing shortages or inadequate bed capacity, must suspend electives immediately.
The letter was dated June 6, the same day Dr. Christ shared a blog post about the launch of a new method for determining inpatient and ICU bed availability.
Dr. Christ ended the letter with the request for hospitals to continue communication for supplies and needs.
“We appreciate the partnership between your facilities and local and state public health in response to COVID-19. If your facilities are experiencing resource shortages (staffing, PPE, bed availability), please ensure you have notified your local public health department. If local public health is unable to fulfill your resource request, it is elevated to state public health and further elevated to federal partners if needed. Consistent communication and partnership will help us all work together to ensure we protect our residents.”
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.