Bighorn Fire progress halted by drone

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Bighorn fire continues to burn, growing to over 2,500 acres Monday.
The Bighorn Fire was ignited by lightning on the Coronado National Forest, Santa Catalina Ranger District the evening of June 5, 2020.
Crew efforts on the southwestern portion of the fire have provided 10 percent containment. The fire continues to move northeastward into additionally rocky, cliff-faced terrain on Table Mountain. The fire has crossed Pusch Ridge and is creeping into the upper elevations of Pima Canyon.
The Forest Service is fighting the flames from above due to the location of the fire. They are using helicopters to carry 2,000 gallon buckets over the flames.
Since there is no near-by water source, "pumpkins" were brought in and filled up with water. One is holding 6,000 gallons and the other holds 5,000 gallons.
The water is being brought in on trucks that are filling tanks with water from right across the street.
"We’re fortunate that Oro Valley is right next to us there’s a shopping center near us so they’re getting the water from the hydrants," said Water Group Supervisor Mathew Mayhall.
Since the fire is hard to reach on foot the helicopters are their main line of defense. Meaning every moment in the air is crucial.
"Its in terrain that we can’t put crews in fire engines, hand crews the hot shots because the terrain is too steep and rugged so we’re really relying on the helicopters," said Mayhall.
Thankfully no houses have been threatened, but the forest service is dealing with a threat of their own.
Drones.
At approximately 2:00 p.m. today, a drone was observed over the Bighorn Fire’s southern perimeter.
This unlawful event forced the aircraft suppression effort to be halted, endangering the lives of on the ground firefighters and the air crews at a critical time during the height of the burning period.
"It does not help when we have these fires," said Christina Pearson, PIO Bighorn Fire.
Because of the risk of crashing, the helicopters have to ground immediately. Monday, it was for an hour during the peak burn time when fire can spread easily.
"We lost progress on the fire. We had the line held and you can see by the smoke behind us this is the result of that grounding has done," said Pearson.
With the fire at 10 percent containment, the fight is far from over, but their hope is residents will continue to fight for the safety of those who fly above.
“Please report them because there is a huge risk if they’re out here flying a drone,” said Pearson.
Flying a drone will cost you.
You’re looking at a up to 6 months in jail and a 5,000 dollar fine.
The man flying the first drone on Saturday was caught and cited and Monday and is still under investigation.
