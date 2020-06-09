Chad Daybell arrested after human remains found at Idaho home

REXBURG, ID (3TV/CBS 5) -- Chad Daybell, the husband of Lori Vallow, has been arrested after human remains were found at his home in Rexburg, Idaho.
The human remains were found during a search warrant served at the home on Tuesday morning.
Details surrounding the human remains are unknown. It is unclear if the human remains belong to Vallow’s missing kids, Tylee Ryan and J.J. Vallow who have both been missing since September 2019.
The warrant was served by Idaho police, the FBI, and the Fremont County Sheriff's office on Tuesday morning.
According to Rexburg police, it is a sealed search warrant which means that only law enforcement knows what the warrant entails for the time being.
This is the second major search that has been conducted at the Daybell home.
During the search process, Daybell’s car was stopped by law enforcement and has been towed.
Vallow is currently detained at Madison County Sheriff’s Office Jail in Rexburg on $1 million bail for multiple felony charges including desertion. Both Vallow and Daybell are under investigation for possible murder charges.
According to the new agreement, the state of Idaho has agreed to help in the prosecutorial review of Daybell and Vallow, and allegations against them of conspiracy, attempted murder, and murder.
