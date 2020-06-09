Tucson woman gets 8 years for killing cyclist on Sentinel Peak

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A county judge sentenced a Tucson woman to more than eight years in prison on Monday, June 8, for hitting and killing a man and two pedestrians near Sentinel Peak in October 2018.
Yanibra Yvette Moreno received eight years and six months in prison with 406 days time served, seven years of probation and 300 hours community service for a crash that killed 73-year-old cyclist Richard E. Ellwanger as she drove down the peak during the early morning hours, according to court documents.
Ellwanger was hit as he rode his bike up the mountain as Moreno drove down on the wrong side of the road.
Moreno also struck two other pedestrians, who suffered minor injuries, and several boulders before coming to a stop at the parking area.
Moreno originally faced second-degree murder charges but pleaded guilty to manslaughter, leaving the scene of an accident and aggravated DUI in April.
