Fired Atlanta officers file suit against mayor, police chief

This photo provided by Fulton County Sheriff’s Office shows Ivory Streeter (left) and Mark Gardner (right). Atlanta Chief Erika Shields fired two officers and benched three others involved in an incident with two college students during protests in the death of George Floyd who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25, 2020. A prosecutor announced criminal charges, Tuesday, June 2 against six officers. Streeter is charged with Aggravated Assault and Pointing or Aiming Pistol or Gun at Another and Gardner is charged with Aggravated Assault. (Source: Fulton County Sheriff’s Office via AP)