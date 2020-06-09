FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Patchy smoke likely today!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson will be under an elevated fire threat so take those precautions! Temperatures stay below average for the beginning of the week before getting back into the triple digits by the end of the week.
TUESDAY: Patchy smoke with winds from the ESE. Sunny skies with highs in the mid 90s.
TONIGHT: Patchy smoke possible. Clear skies with overnight lows in the low 60s.
WEDNESDAY: Triple digits return. Sunny with a high of 102F.
THURSDAY: Mainly sunny with a high of 105F.
FRIDAY: Mainly sunny with a high of 107F. 10% chance of rain. Breezy.
SATURDAY: Sunny with a high of 104F. 10% chance of rain. Breezy.
SUNDAY: Sunny skies with a high of 102f. 10% chance of rain. Breezy.
MONDAY: Sunny skies with a high of 102F. Breezy.
