Historic cairn on Rincon Peak dismantled; Saguaro National Park searches for responsible person

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Saguaro National Park needs help to find out who dismantled the historic cairn on Rincon Peak.
The cairn, a man-made pile of stones, was a monument erected by an early surveyor back in 1903. It was crucial in the development of detailed maps of the southern portion of the Arizona Territory prior to statehood.
If you’ve hiked Rincon Peak in the past year, please go to www.nps.gov/sagu/contacts.htm. Any photos of the area in and around the peak will be helpful to investigators.
Below shows the cairn, before and after the destruction.
