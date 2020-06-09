PCSD detains suspect in incident that left one dead, another seriously injured west of Tucson

PCSD detains suspect in incident that left one dead, another seriously injured west of Tucson
The incident happened in the 5600 block of South Sandario Road on June 9. (Source: Google Maps)
June 9, 2020 at 8:44 PM MST - Updated June 10 at 9:04 AM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department has taken into custody a man who is a suspect in an incident west of Tucson that left one man dead and another seriously injured.

44-year-old Josh Ward was taken into custody early Wednesday, June 10, after being spotted by a person who called 911.

Deputies well dispatched to the 5600 block of South Sandario Road after a report of a fight at about 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 9. Upon arrival they found the deceased man, 62-year-old James Wilkerson.

The other injured man was taken to a local hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.