PCSD detains suspect in incident that left one dead, another seriously injured west of Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department has taken into custody a man who is a suspect in an incident west of Tucson that left one man dead and another seriously injured.
44-year-old Josh Ward was taken into custody early Wednesday, June 10, after being spotted by a person who called 911.
Deputies well dispatched to the 5600 block of South Sandario Road after a report of a fight at about 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 9. Upon arrival they found the deceased man, 62-year-old James Wilkerson.
The other injured man was taken to a local hospital for treatment of serious injuries.
