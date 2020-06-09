PCSD searching for suspect following incident that left one with serious injuries northwest of Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - PCSD is searching for a suspect who they believe was involved in an incident that left one person suffering serious injuries northwest of Tucson.
On June 9, 2020, deputies responded to the 5000 block of South Sandario Rd.
Upon arrival, they discovered at least one individual at the scene with serious injuries.
Deputies are currently looking for one outstanding suspect who they believe was involved in the incident.
The suspect is described as a Caucasian male in his mid 40’s with a bald head, who has a medium build, wearing blue jeans and a white t-shirt.
If anyone has any information please call 9-1-1 immediately.
