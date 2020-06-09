Removal of confederate monument at state capitol requested by Arizona Secretary of State

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs is asking the Confederate monument at Wesley Bolin Plaza to be removed.
“Removing this monument isn’t a choice to erase our history, it’s a choice to embrace our future,” Hobbs tweeted.
In a letter to Director Any Tobin of the Arizona Department of Administration, Hobbs explains why the monument no longer serves Arizona.
“Those who we choose to honor in the Plaza is an expression of our values as a state,” said Hobbs.
This is followed by the death of George Floyd, which lead to protests, riots and more calls to remove Confederate imagery and monuments.
