Serious midtown collision shuts down parts of Speedway Boulevard

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two people are in the hospital following a serious collision near the intersection of Speedway Boulevard and Craycroft Road. Parts of Speedway Boulevard will be shut down for “quite some time,” officials say.
Officer Ray Smith, a spokesperson for the Tucson Police Department, said the two-vehicle collision happened at around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 9. The two people, a man and a woman, were taken to the hospital, one person suffered life-threatening injuries, the other has serious injuries, Smith said in an email.
Both westbound and eastbound lanes on Speedway Boulevard at Craycroft Road will be closed while officers are on the scene. Motorists should avoid the area.
