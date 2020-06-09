Veteran firefighter helps aid crews battling Bighorn Fire in Oro Valley

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A new team was brought in to oversee the firefighting efforts of the Bighorn Fire burning in the Santa Catalina Mountains.
On the morning of June 6, 2020, the Southwest Area Type 1 Management Team took over the fire and that also brings a new incident commander.
With close to 35 years of wildland and forest firefighting experience, John Pierson is now calling the shots. It’s his job, and his team’s, to form a strategy to contain the fire and, first and foremost, keep firefighters safe.
Type 1 teams are brought in when the complexity of a fire grows and calls for more experienced managers.
Pierson was also the incident commander of the Cedar Creek Fire in 2016 that threatened the town of Show Low, Arizona in the White Mountains. That fire burned almost 46,000 acres or 71 square miles.
