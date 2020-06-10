ADOR audit reveals $17 million in unclaimed taxes

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An audit from the Arizona Department of Revenue reveals $17 million in unclaimed property can’t be searched for by taxpayers according to FOX 10.
The department says a 20-year-old computer issue is to blame for the situation in which 46,000 individuals are owed money.
ADOR says they are currently working to fix the issue in updating their system.
To see if you are owed anything, you can call ADOR at (602) 255-3381 or click HERE.
