As Arizona reopens, locals rethink wearing masks outside

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Every day around lunchtime downtown Tucson is busy with people walking around outside. Wednesday, many people were wearing a mask.
“I’m wearing a mask because I’m trying to make sure I don’t get COVID,” said Monique Lyon, who was headed to get lunch. “Even though it’s hotter than blazes, it’s worth it.”
Others were wearing one to protect their family members at home.
“I, particularly, have a wife that’s just recovered from cancer,” said Frank Henderson, who was wearing a mask. “It wouldn’t take anything but a bad cold to possibly put her in an intensive care unit.”
There were a few who did not have masks on as they walked around downtown, but on University Boulevard, where a younger crowd filled the sidewalks, the numbers were flipped. The majority of people were not wearing masks.
“I just really didn’t think it was a big deal,” said Sergio Nieto, who was not wearing a mask. He said he had one handy and would wear one if a store asked him to.
“Open air, I figured if I’m not getting close to people,” said Andrew Higgins, who wasn’t wearing a mask outside.
When it comes to masks, the CDC recommends wearing one when social distancing isn’t doable. Officials with the Pima County Health Department said that while outdoors seems safer than indoors, safer doesn’t mean risk-free.
They consider walking downtown, in stores, or on public transit, being in public—and public means you should mask, officials say.
“I feel like it’s rising, but I feel more relaxed for some reason,” said Giovanna Thull, who had a mask for indoors, but was not wearing one outside.
PCHD said to wear a mask properly, wash your hands before putting it on, put it over your nose and mouth—the top should sit below the eyeballs and the bottom should rest under your chin. The mask should fit snuggly against the face with no gaps or slipping down, and it should be easy to breathe.
“PCHD would like to express our sincere thanks to everyone who has been wearing face covers,” Bonnie Leko-Shapiro, spokesperson for PCHD, said in a written statement. “We know it’s not comfortable and we know it’s hot, but properly using a face cover can be incredibly effective when combined with every day preventive actions and physical distancing.”
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.