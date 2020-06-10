Families confirm bodies of JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan found at Chad Daybell’s Idaho home

REXBURG, ID (3TV/CBS 5) -- The families of JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan have confirmed that their bodies were found at Chad Daybell’s home in Idaho on Tuesday.
Chad Daybell is the husband of JJ’s mother, Lori Vallow. The two have been under investigation since Vallow’s children, JJ and Tylee Ryan, went missing in September of last year.
Vallow is currently being held at Madison County Sheriff’s Office Jail in Rexburg on $1 million bail for multiple felony charges including desertion. Daybell was arrested Tuesday after police served a warrant and found two sets of human remains on his property. Daybell is also being held on a $1 million bond for destruction of evidence.
Family members confirmed to Arizona’s Family that the bodies found on Daybell’s property are those of JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan. JJ would have turned 8 years old on May 25 and Tylee Ryan was 17 years old.
The families released the following statement Wednesday afternoon:
