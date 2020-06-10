FIRST ALERT FORECAST: The heat is back!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Hopefully you enjoyed those cooler temperatures because the triple digits are back and they are here to stay!! As temps climb, so will our wind speeds, peaking with gusts around 25-30 mph for the weekend. We’ll also see an increase in moisture bringing us a small chance of rain through the weekend. Best chances will be east of Tucson.
WEDNESDAY: Triple digits return. Patchy smoke paired with sunshine. High of 102F.
TONIGHT: Patchy smoke possible. Clear skies with overnight lows in the upper 60s.
THURSDAY: Sunny skies with a high of 105F.
FRIDAY: Mainly sunny with a high of 107F. 10% chance of rain. Breezy.
SATURDAY: Sunny with a high of 103F. 10% chance of rain. Breezy.
SUNDAY: Sunny skies with a high of 102f. 10% chance of rain. Breezy.
MONDAY: Sunny skies with a high of 102F. Breezy.
TUESDAY: Sunny with a high of 103F. Breezy.
