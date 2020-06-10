$410M jackpot-winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Mega Millions ticket that matched all six numbers Tuesday night, June 9, was purchased in Arizona.
The numbers drawn were: white balls 1, 5, 9, 10 and 23, and the gold Mega Ball 22.
The jackpot, worth and estimated $410 million ($316.8 million cash) is only the second Mega Millions jackpot won this year.
This is Arizona’s first-ever Mega Millions jackpot winner
In addition to the jackpot-winning ticket, 13 tickets matched the five white balls to take the game’s second prize. Nine are worth $1 million – two each in Michigan, Pennsylvania and Washington, plus one each in Florida, Maryland and Minnesota.
Four of the Match 5 winning tickets are worth $2 million each because they included the optional Megaplier (available as an extra purchase in most states), which was 2X Tuesday night. Two were sold in New York and one each in Mississippi and South Carolina. For matching four white balls plus the Mega Ball, 74 tickets won the Mega Millions third prize. Thirteen of those included the optional Megaplier and are worth $20,000 each; the others are worth $10,000 each.
In total, there were 1,130,902 winning tickets at all prize levels in the June 9 drawing, including the jackpot winner.
The jackpot had been rolling since it was last won in New Jersey on Feb. 11.
The jackpot for the next drawing on Friday, June 12, resets to its current starting value of $20 million ($15.4 million cash).
