$410M jackpot-winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Arizona

Four of the Match 5 winning tickets are worth $2 million each because they included the optional Megaplier (available as an extra purchase in most states), which was 2X Tuesday night. Two were sold in New York and one each in Mississippi and South Carolina. For matching four white balls plus the Mega Ball, 74 tickets won the Mega Millions third prize. Thirteen of those included the optional Megaplier and are worth $20,000 each; the others are worth $10,000 each.