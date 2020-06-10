Move Tucson asks community’s help to transform transportation

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The city of Tucson is looking to identify transportation priorities, projects, and programs for the next 20 years.
But before the team starts drafting up plans, it needs your help.
The city is asking community members to speak up and share their thoughts on what the future of Tucson looks like through Move Tucson.
All you have to do is take the online survey.
You can also use an interactive map on the Move Tucson website to identify specific intersections and crosswalks you’re having issues with.
Officials said the outcome of this planning process is to create a master list to help the mayor and city council make decisions in the very near future about policy, resources, and projects to make our city better for visitors, residents, and businesses.
Because of this, the goal is to close public input by the end of June into July.
COVID-19 bumped things back a little bit, but city leaders want to do it right rather than quickly.
They said they only want to create an action plan if it's the public's vision too.
“We’re evaluating the data and we understand where there are challenges, but everything that’s going to be in this plan is going to be shaped by the input that we receive from the residents of the city of Tucson,” Patrick Hartley, Complete Streets Program Coordinator, said.
Patrick said they're hoping to launch the next phase later in the summer, which includes coming up with a list of goals and initial projects.
They will then bring that list back to the public before a final list is put together for city council.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.