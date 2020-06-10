New poll shows concern over COVID-19 among Arizona voters has dropped

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A new poll by OH Predictive Insights shows that concern about the coronavirus spread has dropped by 11 percent among Arizona voters between the middle of April and the beginning of June.
“Overall, concern has started to drop,” said Chief Research and Managing Partner Mike Noble. “Because people are kind of normalizing to this current situation.”
But he also sees politics as one reason for the decline.
“Republicans are far less concerned about the spike, independents are kind of in the middle and Democrats are incredibly concerned about the spread,” he said.
The politicization of the pandemic also has medical experts worried.
“I think alarm bells should be ringing all over,” said the Chief Medical Officer of Pima County, Dr. Francisco Garcia.
Dr. Garcia says part of the issue is many people don’t take the mitigation procedures, such as masks, seriously.
“I think the sort of common sense mitigation efforts have turned into statements,” he said. “It shouldn’t be that way.”
Arizona is one of the states health experts are concerned about because of the rapid increase in cases and hospitalizations.
“I think this is the wrong time to think we can all of a sudden to back to business as usual,” Dr. Garcia said. “We’re experiencing a spike right now.”
Noble says polling was done before this spike became the focus of local and national news and could change when polling is done later in the month.
“The data hasn’t been there in the last few months because it seemed like Arizona was handling this pretty well,” he said. “But again we’ll have to wait and see how this kind of unfolds.”
When Arizona began easing its stay at home orders three weeks ago, Dr. Garcia expected there would be a spike, but it’s been larger than he anticipated.
“The loosening of the stay at home order has been interpreted by some as you can go back to business as usual,” he said. “But that’s not what was meant.”
He goes on to say, “but that’s what people heard so that’s how people are behaving.”
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.