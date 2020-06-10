Small homebuilt plane out of Tucson crashes near Safford

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A small plane flying from Tucson to Safford crashed Tuesday morning.
According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the pilot was the only person aboard when the single-engine RV4 went down on a mesa top near Safford, AZ Family reported.
No information about the pilot or the possible cause of the crash was immediately available, but the crash is being investigated.
An RV-4, which can seat two people in tandem, is a light homebuilt plane.
