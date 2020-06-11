Coronado National Forest responds to those wishing to donate or volunteer for fire crews

We ask those who want to help to become a part of our information network. Spread the word among information networks regarding area and trail closures, keeping roadways open for fire support vehicles, and keeping drones away from wildfires. If we are in fire, smoking or shooting restrictions, like the Coronado National Forest is now, we also ask that information be shared. In this way people can be “force multipliers” and help share important information that may prevent wildfires or assist those working on fires already burning.