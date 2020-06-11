Tucson FD crews battle fire at east-side landfill

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Crews from the Tucson Fire Department were dispatched to a fire in a landfill near Speedway Boulevard and Kolb Road early on Thursday, June 11.
The fire happened at Tank’s Speedway Recycling and Landfill Facility, 7301 E. Speedway Boulevard, shortly before 3:30 a.m.
People living nearby were advised to remain indoors if they have sensitivity to smoke or respiratory concerns.
No further details were immediately available.
