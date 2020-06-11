Green Valley power surge impacts thousands

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Green Valley Fire District responded to a TEP power surge/Outage on Thursday, June 11.
Shortly before 1:45 pm, GVFD responded to the call of a brush fire near the pecan groves off Old Nogales Hwy. The fire was quickly extinguished, and the cause was determined to be from a power line surge.
Only minutes lapsed before numerous commercial fire alarm calls were received and dispatched as possible structure fires all throughout the Green Valley Community.
All four GVFD stations were dispatched to the various calls and Drexel Heights Fire was requested to come in as support and backup.
Two Walgreen locations, a Safeway, a CVS and La Perla Assisted Living, located on the La Posada campus were several of the locations that firefighters responded to.
Several alarms were results of Air Condition motors overheating or burning out causing smoke to fill the businesses. One location reported a whole electrical panel being burned. Numerous people had to leave the various buildings until the smoke cleared and the potential of further fire had been cleared by firefighters checking the buildings.
There were no injuries reported during all 19 calls. TEP had reported on their website an outage from south of Duval Mine Road to Just north of Camino Encanto. East from the mine tailings across the community and I-19 to Old Nogales Highway.
It was a widespread event and power was restored shortly before 3:00 pm with no other fire alarms sounding. During high temperatures and the sake of not knowing what they would find at each call, firefighters managed the call load and ensured the safety of the community flawlessly in each incident.
The cooperation between Fire districts provided additional safety to the community during such a hectic time period.
