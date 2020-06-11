GVFD: Power outages lead to multiple fire calls in Green Valley

GREEN VALLEY, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A large power outage in Green Valley led to multiple reports of structure fires, according to the Green Valley Fire District.
The district said in a tweet that crews from the Green Valley Fire District and Drexel Heights Fire District had responded to four commercial locations after cooler motors burned, causing smoke and triggering fire alarms.
People in the area were told to be on the lookout for emergency vehicles responding to these emergencies.
The cause of the outage was not immediately available.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.