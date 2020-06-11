How to sign up for Bighorn Fire emergency notifications

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department and Pima County Office of Emergency Management has ordered the evacuation of the area in the northern part of the Catalina Foothills between Alvernon Way and First Avenue, north of Ina Road.
This is because of the Bighorn Fire.
If you are in the evacuation area, EVACUATE NOW. Do not delay.
Pima County Sheriff’s Department non-emergency phone is 520-351-FIRE (3473).
If you are being asked to evacuate, move south away from the Catalina Mountains. Do not delay in leaving the area.
The Pima County Sheriff’s Department will be going door-to-door to make contact with those affected residents who may not have received the message.
A cooling shelter is available at Canyon del Oro High School, 25 W. Calle Concordia in Oro Valley.
Evacuees who need help with their pets can reach out to Pima Animal Care Center at 520-724-5961 to make boarding arrangements.
The shelter is equipped to care for dogs, cats, birds, and pocket pets like gerbils, hamsters, rats etc.
PACC is also working with the Pima County Fairgrounds if additional space is needed.
People with livestock assistance can contact Martina Gonzales at the Rillito Racetrack at 520-419-2369.
Many Arizona counties and tribes have a system in place designed to quickly notify an affected area of an emergency by sending a voice or text message to you.
As part of the Evacuation Process, the area of the southweast/east Oro Valley including all areas east of Oracle Road from north of Magee to Catalina State Park is now in the “SET” stage and needs to be prepared to evacuate if necessary.
The Arizona Emergency Information Network has provided links to sign up for emergency alerts in counties across Arizona.
Ready, Set, Go! is a nationwide program adopted by the 15 Arizona Sheriffs that educates residents about proactive measures to take before an emergency and actions to follow when communities are threatened.
The three steps encourage Arizonans to get READY by preparing now for what threatens their community, be SET by maintaining awareness of significant danger and to GO, evacuate immediately when the danger is current and life-threatening.
The 5 P’s of evacuation are people and pets, prescriptions, papers, personal needs and priceless items.
Catalina State Park is closed.
Trail access is restricted in the area.
Trails impacted by the fire include: Romero Canyon, Pusch Peak, Pima Canyon, Finger Rock, Pontatoc, Pontatoc Ridge and Linda Vista.
