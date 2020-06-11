LIVE BLOG: Latest updates on the Bighorn Fire burning in Catalinas

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Bighorn Fire been burning in the Santa Catalina Mountains in Tucson since a storm moved through the area Friday, June 5.
Below are the latest updates about the blaze, which was started by a lightning strike.
5:04 p.m. -- Deputy James Allerton with Pima County Sheriff’s Department says deputies have knocked on all doors in evacuation zone and tried to make contact with all homeowners. Deputies will remain in the area to continue to try to get in touch with people in the area.
4:51 p.m. -- Pima County Sheriff’s Office just updated it’s evacuation map. The area in yellow is to prepare and maintain awareness of significant danger. Green is immediate evacuations.
4:45 p.m. -- Oro Valley has released two phone numbers for people to call with questions about the fire or evacuations.
4:36 p.m. -- Chief Meteorologist Lisa Villegas says a lot of the smoke from these fires has dissipated but the wind speeds aren’t helping firefighters fight the fire.
4:22 p.m. -- KOLD’s Dan Marries is a former wildland firefighter and reports he can see one of the hot shot crews working the Bighorn fire right behind some homes in the foothills.
4:06 p.m. -- Nikki Reck, public information officer at Pima Animal Care, says they have the first pets coming in from the Bighorn Fire evacuation. If you or someone you know needs help from the Bighorn fire, call 520-724-5961
4:04 p.m. -- We’ve learned firefighters from 5 states are in the area working to fight the #BighornFire. Pima County DEQ reporting air quality could exceed the EPA health standard today. Those with heart or lung disease may want to stay inside to reduce exposure, unless in the evacuation area.
4 p.m. -- Several hotels are offering low rates and waiving pet for for evacuees and those battling the blaze.
