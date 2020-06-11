PACC prepares to board animals impacted by Bighorn Fire evacuations

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima Animal Care Center is preparing to take in animals from residents evacuating from their homes because of the Bighorn Fire.
Pet owners who need to make boarding arrangements with PACC should contact the shelter by calling (520) 724-5961. Shelter staff members are setting up new kennels that are equipped for dogs, cats, birds and “pock pets” like gerbils, hamsters, rats and the like, PACC wrote in a news release.
The shelter is also working with the Pima Couty Fairgrounds to help create more space. People with livestock can contact Martina Gonzales at the Rillito Racetrack at (520) 419-2369.
Those who wish to donate to the shelter can do so through the Friends of PACC website at friendsofpacc.org.
