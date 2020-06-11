PCSD: Some Foothills residents need to be ready to evacuate

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Office of Emergency Management and Pima County Sheriff’s Department say there significant danger in the Catalina Foothills area from the Bighorn Fire and are telling residents to prepare to evacuate in case of emergency.
Ready, Set, Go is the state’s evacuation alert system. The three steps encourage Arizonans to get READY by preparing now for what threatens their community, to be SET by maintaining awareness of significant danger, and to GO, to evacuate immediately when the danger is current and life-threatening.
As part of the Evacuation Process, the area of the Catalina Foothills between Alvernon Way and 1st Avenue, North of Ina Road is now in the “SET - Be Alert” stage.
The maps below shows the precise area that has been identified Residents should consider voluntarily relocating outside the affected area with family/friends.
Residents should avoid close contact with those who are sick and should practice public health recommendations when relocating.
Grab your emergency go kit. Keep in mind unique needs for your family or special equipment for pets and livestock.
Stay aware of the latest news and information from public safety and public health officials. Emergency services cannot guarantee they will be able to notify everyone if conditions rapidly deteriorate.
