Remember 6 ‘P’s’ when preparing to evacuate

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - When wildfires break out, residents could have just minutes to escape.
If you find yourself needing to evacuate in a moment’s notice, safety officials advise remembering the six “P’s.”
- People and pets.
- Papers, phone numbers, and important documents.
- Prescriptions, vitamins, and eyeglasses.
- Pictures and irreplaceable memorabilia.
- Personal computer hard drive and disks.
- “Plastic” (credit cards, ATM cards) and cash.
Officials said another important “P” to remember — protect your property.
Take steps to reduce the sources of fuel in and around your home or business.
Of course, the most important thing you can save from a fire is yourself. Make sure you’re signed up for alerts and you’re watching social media pages for updates.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.