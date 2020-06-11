Remember 6 ‘P’s’ when preparing to evacuate

PCSD warning Foothills residents of fire danger from Bighorn Fire (Source: Pima County Sheriff’s Department)
By Brooke Chaplain | June 11, 2020 at 6:10 AM MST - Updated June 11 at 6:10 AM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - When wildfires break out, residents could have just minutes to escape.

If you find yourself needing to evacuate in a moment’s notice, safety officials advise remembering the six “P’s.”

  • People and pets.
  • Papers, phone numbers, and important documents.
  • Prescriptions, vitamins, and eyeglasses.
  • Pictures and irreplaceable memorabilia.
  • Personal computer hard drive and disks.
  • “Plastic” (credit cards, ATM cards) and cash.

Officials said another important “P” to remember — protect your property.

Take steps to reduce the sources of fuel in and around your home or business.

Of course, the most important thing you can save from a fire is yourself. Make sure you’re signed up for alerts and you’re watching social media pages for updates.

