Tucson mayor to form advisory council on racial equity and justice

“I started school in a segregated schoolhouse,” said Doris Snowden. “[But] there’s still a long way to go. Integration: it was great! But it also hurt us in that when we did have our segregated schools, everyone knew everyone, and they were concerned [for each other’s wellbeing]. Now, you have teachers that live in the Foothills coming down to the intercity that don’t even understand the students that they're teaching.”