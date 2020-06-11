UPDATE: Parts of Catalina Foothills being evacuated because of back burn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department and Pima County Office of Emergency Management has ordered the evacuation of the area in the northern part of the area of the Catalina Foothills between Alvernon Way and First Avenue, north of Ina Road.
The Bighorn Fire in the Santa Catalina Mountains north of Tucson has burned about 4,769 acres as of Thursday, June 11.
If you are in the evacuation area, EVACUATE NOW. Do not delay.
Move south away from the Catalina Mountains. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department will be going door-to-door to make contact with those affected residents who may not have received the message.
The Pima County Sheriff’s Department, in close coordination with the Incident Management Team, will assess the need for potential evacuations utilizing the Ready, Set, Go! framework. This means people in the designated area should maintain awareness of significant danger.
Pima County residents are urged to sign up to receive emergency alerts at https://emergencyalerts.pima.gov/.
The stages of alert are: Get READY by preparing now, be SET by maintaining awareness of significant danger and to GO, evacuate immediately when the danger is current and life-threatening.
The fire remained active overnight on downhill slopes. With expected winds, hot temperatures and low humidity on Thursday fire activity is expected to increase.
Fire crews will work Thursday to hold the fire perimeter and continue building fire lines with support from aerial resources.
Air Resource Advisors from the Wildland Fire Air Quality Response Program continue to monitor the area. Smoke sensitive groups should take appropriate precautions. Daily smoke outlook reports are available at https://wildlandfiresmoke.net/outlooks/EasternArizona.
Fire managers are in close coordination with the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality regarding smoke impacts of the Bighorn Fire, and an Air Quality Advisor has been assigned to the unit. Affected communities should remain aware of smoke advisories and conditions. Learn more HERE.
The fire was ignited by lightning in the Coronado National Forest late Friday, June 5.
Catalina State Park is closed. Trails in the area will close without notice due to fire activity. Please be aware that the following trails are impacted by the fire: Romero Canyon, Pusch Peak, Pima Canyon, Finger Rock, Pontatoc, Pontatoc Ridge, and Linda Vista. You can view the entire closure order HERE.
A temporary flight restriction is in place over the fire area. Two unlawful drone incursions have occurred since the fire ignited on June 5, illegally interfering with the efforts of firefighters to extinguish a fire. Doing so can result in a significant fine or a mandatory court appearance.
391 personnel
Six hotshot crews, three Type 2 hand crews, seven Type 3 engines, one Typ e 4engine, seven Type 6 engines, four Type 1 helicopters, one Type 2 helicopter, two Type 3 helicopter, 10 water tenders
In the Tortolita Mountains, another wildfire west of Catalina and Saddlebrooke and north of Oro Valley has grown to around 3,300 acres with 60 percent containment, according to State Forestry.
Around 90 firefighters are battling the blaze along with the help of aircraft.
The Tortolita Fire began Friday night, north of Oro Valley, after a thunderstorm moved across the Tortolita Mountains.
On Wednesday, officials said there is no threat to the Wild Burro trails system in Dove Mountain and will reopen today.
