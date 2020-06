Community thanks crews fighting the Bighorn Fire

โ€œWhat we usually ask is that people make signs and flyers thanking firefighters, crews and support personnel and post them in highly-visible locations. Or drop them by the Fire Information tent/trailer//building so they can be posted around fire camp. Firefighting is hard work often done in remote areas. Firefighters may be separated from their families for weeks at a time. Kind words of thanks go a long way toward feeling appreciated and lifting spirits.โ€