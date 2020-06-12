Community thanks crews fighting the Bighorn Fire

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Cheers filled the smokey air outside Catalina State Park Thursday night.
Dozens gathered on the sidewalk to show support for the hardworking crews battling the Bighorn Fire. The group cheered when trucks drove out of the park and other crews headed in.
Oro Valley resident Megan Billings posted the idea on Facebook Thursday morning as a way to thank the crews working hard to keep their community safe. She expected a handful of people to join her.
Officials with Coronado National Forest said the way the group showed support was the best way to thank the crews for their efforts.
In a Facebook post, a spokesperson for the Forest Service wrote the firefighters can’t accept food or other tangible forms of appreciation with a fire-camp being a self-contained organization. Firefighters are also on a strict dietary regimen, so their meals and refreshments are provided to meet those guidelines.
“What we usually ask is that people make signs and flyers thanking firefighters, crews and support personnel and post them in highly-visible locations. Or drop them by the Fire Information tent/trailer//building so they can be posted around fire camp. Firefighting is hard work often done in remote areas. Firefighters may be separated from their families for weeks at a time. Kind words of thanks go a long way toward feeling appreciated and lifting spirits.”
