FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot and breezy through next week!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Temperatures continue their climb into the triple digits through the beginning of the weekend! We’ll also see our wind speeds, peaking with gusts around 25-30 mph for the weekend. A few showers are possible but most stay along the New Mexico/Arizona state line.
FRIDAY: Mainly sunny with a high of 107F. Breezy with sustained winds at 5-15 mph and gusts nearing 20 mph from the SW.
TONIGHT: Patchy smoke possible. Clear skies with overnight lows in the mid 70s.
SATURDAY: Sunny with a high of 104F. Breezy.
SUNDAY: Sunny skies with a high of 103F. Breezy.
MONDAY: Sunny skies with a high of 102F.
TUESDAY: Sunny with a high of 103F.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny skies with a high of 103F. Breezy.
THURSDAY: Sunny skies with a high of 102F. Breezy.
