Gov. Ducey will not impose new COVID-19 restrictions despite rise in cases statewide

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Despite a rise in coronavirus cases in Arizona, Gov. Doug Ducey said there will be no new restrictions to halt the spread.
The governor is relying on the public to follow guidelines which include frequent hand washing and wearing a mask when social distancing cannot be maintained.
However, those guidelines have been in place since he started to reopen the state nearly a month ago and cases have still continued to rise.
“We know it’s in the community,” said Dr. Cara Christ, director of the Arizona Department of Health Services. “We are not going to be able to stop the spread so we can’t stop living as well.”
But Ducey said the state is prepared to handle more cases.
“We have capacity in our hospital beds,” Ducey said. “And we have capacity in our ICU facilities in Arizona regardless of what you are extremely sick with.”
That has created a divide in Arizona leadership.
“They are more concerned with the economy than they are with people’s lives,” said Tucson Democrat Rep. Victoria Steele of District 9. “I think there can be a balance there.”
Arizona’s testing has increased and, as expected, shown a rise in cases. For the last few days, the state health department has reported new cases by thousands, not just hundreds.
“I think we can find ways to mitigate the effects without going backwards,” Steele said. “But going forward without making changes is definitely the wrong way to go.”
What change needs to be made is still uncertain but it’s clear that many people are not following protocol by the state or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“The loosening of the stay at home order has been interpreted by some as you can go back to business as usual,” said Pima County Chief Medical Officer Dr. Francisco Garcia. “That’s not what was meant but that’s what some people heard so that’s how people are behaving.”
Even the governor said there is reason for concern.
“The increase in positive tests is not the direction we want to go,” he said. “We want it to go in the other direction.”
He said it’s a number that bears watching but he could not be pinned down on where that number would have to go to in order to shift gears.
He said closing down the state “is not in discussion.”
“We cannot just simply open everything up and have a free for all” Steele said. “We can’t do that.”
On Friday, June 12, Tucson Ward 6 City Council Member Steve Kozachik sent a letter to Ducey asking for more local control to handle the pandemic:
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.