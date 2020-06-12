Help available for residents, firefighters impacted by Bighorn Fire

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - There is a lot of help available for residents forced to evacuate their homes due to the Bighorn Fire in Tucson.
There are also opportunities to help. Below we have a list of everything we could find. If you know of any other resources, please send an email to desk@kold.com
The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said the best way to help is to donate to the Southern Arizona Chapter of the American Red Cross.
The PCSD said the money will stay local and help fund numerous programs for those who are impacted by the Bighorn Fire. You can help by going HERE.
There is a cooling shelter is available at Canyon del Oro High School, which is located at 25 W. Calle Concordia, in Oro Valley.
The shelter said they can take in people along with small pets.
Pet owners who need to make boarding arrangements with PACC should contact the shelter by calling 520-724-5961. Shelter staff members are setting up new kennels that are equipped for dogs, cats, birds and “pock pets” like gerbils, hamsters, rats and the like, PACC wrote in a news release.
The shelter is also working with the Pima Couty Fairgrounds to help create more space. People with livestock can contact Martina Gonzales at the Rillito Racetrack at (520) 419-2369.
Those who wish to donate to the shelter can do so through the Friends of PACC website at friendsofpacc.org.
KOLD viewer, Jan Rowe is offering to help move and keep horses on her property for those displaced by the fire. Her number is 520.437.9749.
Community members have started a Facebook group for anyone who needs help transporting and sheltering pets and livestock. Click HERE to view.
With the permission of Pima County Sheriff’s Department, Gray Line is staging a bus at La Encantada Shopping Center in front of AJ’s Fine Foods for any evacuees that need transportation out of their neighborhood.
U-Haul is offering 30 days of free self-storage and U-Box container usage to residents impacted by the Bighorn Fire in the Santa Catalina Mountains north of Tucson.
People seeking more information about the U-Haul disaster relief program or needing to arrange 30 days of free self-storage should contact the nearest participating location:
- U-Haul Moving & Storage of Marana: 7701 N. I-10 EB Frontage Road, Marana, 520-293-1627
- U-Haul Moving & Storage at Automall: 4655 N. Oracle Road, Tucson, 520-575-5373
- U-Haul Moving & Storage at East Speedway: 5533 E. Speedway Blvd., Tucson, 520-575-5376
- U-Haul at Grant Road: 3555 E. Grant Road, Tucson, 520-575-5364
- U-Haul Moving & Storage at Ina Road: 4040 W. Ina Road, Tucson, 520-575-5380
- U-Haul Moving & Storage of Downtown Tucson: 450 N. Freeway, Tucson, 520-777-9159
KOLD viewer, Tom Tuesta is offering to help move items from properties threatened by the fire. He can be contacted 24/7 at 5208738176.
Frost is offering free gelato to crews battling the Bighorn fire at their La Encantada (2905 East Skyline Drive, Suite 286) and Casas Adobes (7131 North Oracle Road, Suite 101) locations through the weekend.
Each Thank You Meal will be available at no charge via drive thru or carry out at participating Southern Arizona McDonald’s restaurants. The offer will be available during breakfast, lunch or dinner and will feature a choice of sandwiches, drinks, and a side featuring small World Famous Fries or a Hash Brown.
Firefighters can simply show their work badge, or be in uniform, to receive the meal options below:
Breakfast
- A choice of an Egg McMuffin®, Chicken McGriddles® or a Bacon, Egg and Cheese Biscuit. All options come with any size soft drink, tea or hot coffee and a Hash Brown.
Lunch and Dinner
- A choice of a Double Cheeseburger, 6-Piece Chicken McNuggets® or a Filet-O-Fish® will be offered. All options come with any size soft drink, tea or hot coffee and small fries.
Hotely McCoy is offering 50 percent off rooms, with breakfast included, for those forced to evacuate.
Call 520-300-4900 and bring proof of residency upon arrival.
Offering their lowest rates and waiving pet fees for evacuees and emergency services personnel. To comply with the local health code, they currently provide packaged “grab and go” breakfasts with a variation of items like a pre-packaged muffin, bagel or pastry, juice, granola bar, fruit, water.
- Best Western Int’l Airport Hotel: One king or two queen rooms with mini fridge and microwave • Complimentary Wi-Fi, grab and go breakfast, waived pet fees • Daily rate $70 + 12.05% tax + $4 per night bed tax 6801 S. Tucson Blvd., Tucson, AZ 85756, 520-746-3932
- Double Tree Suites by Tucson Airport: Two room suites with mini fridge and microwave • Complimentary Wi-Fi, grab and go breakfast, waived pet fees • Daily rate $79 + 12.05% tax + $4 per night bed tax 7051 S. Tucson Blvd., Tucson, Arizona, 85756, 520-225-0800
- Hampton Inn Tucson East/ Williams Center: One king or two queen rooms with mini fridge and microwave • Complimentary Wi-Fi, grab and go breakfast, waived pet fees • Daily rate $89 + 12.05% tax + $4 per night bed tax 251 S. Wilmot Rd., Tucson, Arizona, 85711, 520-514-0500
- Comfort Suites at Tucson Mall: One king or two queen rooms with mini fridge and microwave • Complimentary Wi-Fi, grab and go breakfast, waived pet fees • Daily rate $69 + 12.05% tax + $4 per night bed tax 515 W. Auto Mall Dr, Tucson, AZ, 85705, 520-888-6676
- Hampton Inn and Suites at Tucson Mall: One king or two queen rooms with mini fridge and microwave • Complimentary Wi-Fi, grab and go breakfast, waived pet fees • Daily rate $69 + 12.05% tax 5950 N. Oracle Rd., Tucson, Arizona, 85704, 520-618-8000
- TownePlace Suites by Marriott Tucson Mall: Extended stay suites include a fully equipped kitchen • Complimentary Wi-Fi, grab and go breakfast, waived pet fees • Daily rate $69 + 12.05% tax 405 West Rudasill Road, Tucson, AZ 85704, 520-292-9697
- La Quinta Inn Tucson East: One king or two queen rooms with mini fridge and microwave • Complimentary Wi-Fi, grab and go breakfast, waived pet fees • Daily rate $85 + 14.55% tax. 6020 West Hospitality Road, Tucson, Arizona 85743, 520-572-4235
