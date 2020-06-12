SILVER ALERT: Authorities searching missing San Tan Valley man

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are searching for a missing man from the San Tan Valley who was last seen leaving the area and has not returned home.
Officials with the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release 66-year-old John Blackhall McKinney is believed to be traveling in a dark blue1999 Ford Explorer with the license plate BCJ8695. McKinney is described as 6-foot, 160-pound man with brown hair and eyes.
McKinney has cancer that affects his behavior and has been having psychotic episodes, according to the release.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call Pinal County Sheriff’s Office at (520)-866-5111.
