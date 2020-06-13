FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Expect hot, dry and breezy conditions for Sunday

KOLD Saturday 5:30 pm June 13, 2020 forecast
By Jaclyn Selesky | June 13, 2020 at 6:07 PM MST - Updated June 13 at 6:07 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - We will have an elevated fire threat across southern Arizona. By Monday, we will see a slight increase in moisture with a 10% chance for isolated showers and storms. With that, we will be watching out for the threat of lightning and gusty winds.

TONIGHT: Clear skies with overnight lows in the upper-60s.

TOMORROW: Mainly sunny with a high of 104F. Breezy afternoon.

MONDAY: Mainly sunny skies with a high of 103F. 10% chance for isolated showers and storms with a light breeze in the afternoon.

TUESDAY: A high of a 102F is expected under sunny skies. Breezy.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny skies with a high of 103F.

THURSDAY: Sunny skies with a high of 103F. Breeze picks up in the afternoon.

FRIDAY: Mainly sunny with a high of 101F.

SATURDAY: Mainly sunny with a high of 103F.

